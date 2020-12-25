First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP) Trading Up 1.4%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEP)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.68. Approximately 18,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 87,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83.

