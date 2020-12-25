First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $42.19.

