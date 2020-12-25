First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 31st

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTAG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. 54 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.
About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
