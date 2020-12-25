First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FTRI)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

