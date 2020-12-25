First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FTRI)

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $12.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.