First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.269 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,770. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $68.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Dividend History for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit