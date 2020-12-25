First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 622,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,993. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Dividend History for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit