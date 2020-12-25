First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 622,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,993. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67.

