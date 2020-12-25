First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.16 and last traded at $67.18. Approximately 4,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 65,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01.

