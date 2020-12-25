First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.224 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ FNK opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41.

