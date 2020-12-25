First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

QQEW traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,101. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03.

