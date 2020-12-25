First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:QTEC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,460. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.99.

