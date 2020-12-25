First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of ROBT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

