First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Trading Up 3.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.18 and last traded at $12.04. 9,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 19,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.