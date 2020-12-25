First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

FTXH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

