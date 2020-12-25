First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.97. 24,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,140. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49.

