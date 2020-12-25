First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. 1,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,541. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.32 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14.

