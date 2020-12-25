First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

