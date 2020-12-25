First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (FID) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ:FID traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

