First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) shares traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.91 and last traded at $49.00. 20,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 82,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61.

