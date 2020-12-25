First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FDIV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

