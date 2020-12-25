Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FPRX. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 345,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,740,014.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 791,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 537.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 231,839 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,800.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 205,576 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,988,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 205,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 115,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FPRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,016. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $720.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 4.41.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

