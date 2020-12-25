Flamingo Reaches Market Cap of $21.09 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00136733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00670527 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00166665 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00355266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00097841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00061512 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

