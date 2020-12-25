Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Trading Up 3.8%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fletcher Building from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

