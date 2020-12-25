Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Flex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. Flex has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,872. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Flex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.