FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDE)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.35. Approximately 2,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.