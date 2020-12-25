Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 271,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 244,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Flower One in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates 400,000 square-foot greenhouse for the cultivation of marijuana and 55,000 square-foot production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

