Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Foresight Autonomous stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.39. Foresight Autonomous has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

