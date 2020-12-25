Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lowered Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

NYSE:FBM opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. Foundation Building Materials has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $830.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

