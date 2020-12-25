Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 677.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,538,000 after buying an additional 817,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 199.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services.

