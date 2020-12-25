Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.04

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (OTCMKTS:FRAF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and traded as high as $30.51. Franklin Financial Services shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 2,320 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 79.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

