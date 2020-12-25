fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FUBO. Wedbush started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

OTCMKTS:FUBO opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

