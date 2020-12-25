Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.37

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and traded as low as $36.12. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) shares last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 341,177 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.07 million and a P/E ratio of -121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In related news, insider Stephen Gutteridge sold 40,000 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) Company Profile (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

