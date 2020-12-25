Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Down to $719.00

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $719.00, but opened at $684.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) shares last traded at $702.00, with a volume of 3,637 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £218.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 687.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 638.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87.

In other Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) news, insider Fred Turner bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £779.35 ($1,018.23).

About Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

