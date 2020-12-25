FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

