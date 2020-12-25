FY2020 EPS Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.82) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.78). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.36) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

AGIO stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8,326.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

