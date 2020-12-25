FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Increased by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Shares of BAC opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after buying an additional 349,711 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 436,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 267,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

