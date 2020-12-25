FY2020 EPS Estimates for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Cut by Analyst

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Realty Income in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2345 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 76.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3,039.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 140,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $6,238,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

