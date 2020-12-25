FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By DA Davidson

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.89.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.61. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $87.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.24.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2,775.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 61,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 109,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.