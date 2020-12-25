FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issued By SVB Leerink

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($6.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.85). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.60) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGIO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of AGIO opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

