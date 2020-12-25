FY2021 EPS Estimates for OP Bancorp Reduced by DA Davidson (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OP Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Jason Hwang sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $46,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,589.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,496 shares of company stock valued at $106,640.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 118.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 55.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

