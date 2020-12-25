FY2021 EPS Estimates for Select Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Select Bancorp in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ SLCT opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.71. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 365.0% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 277,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

