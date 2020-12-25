FY2021 EPS Estimates for Select Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Select Bancorp in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ SLCT opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.71. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 365.0% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 277,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Select Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Bancorp in the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit