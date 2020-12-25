FY2021 EPS Estimates for South State Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South State in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.19. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.78 million. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of SSB opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.16. South State has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 548.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

