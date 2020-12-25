Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) PT Lowered to C$0.64 at Fundamental Research

Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$0.66 to C$0.64 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Galane Gold Ltd. (TSXV: GG / OTCQB: GGGOF) Ramping up Production with Easing Restrictions” and dated December 17, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

CVE GG opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.64 million and a P/E ratio of -28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64. Galane Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.41.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiary, Galane Gold Mines Ltd., engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, including the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa.

