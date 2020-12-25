GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) & Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Head-To-Head Contrast

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeneLink and Guardant Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health $214.38 million 62.39 -$75.65 million ($0.84) -159.27

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GeneLink and Guardant Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardant Health 0 0 8 0 3.00

Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $134.22, suggesting a potential upside of 0.32%. Given Guardant Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than GeneLink.

Volatility & Risk

GeneLink has a beta of -1.69, indicating that its stock price is 269% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardant Health has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health -67.14% -19.22% -16.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Guardant Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guardant Health beats GeneLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeneLink Company Profile

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. The company has collaboration agreement with Radius Health, Inc. to develop liquid biopsy companion diagnostic for elacestrant. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

