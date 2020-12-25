GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Shares Up 5.2%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVX)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 457,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 393,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

In other GeoVax Labs news, CFO Mark Reynolds purchased 60,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,920.00. Also, CEO David A. Dodd acquired 81,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $409,350.00. Insiders acquired 158,667 shares of company stock valued at $793,335 over the last quarter.

About GeoVax Labs (OTCMKTS:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

