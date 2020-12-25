Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 469,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

