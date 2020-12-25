Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.25

Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market cap of C$3.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19.

About Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB)

Ginger Beef Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a franchiser of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta. The company franchises full-service restaurants under the Ginger Beef Bistro House and the Ginger Beef Peking House names; and food court, delivery, and takeout locations under the Ginger Beef Express name.

