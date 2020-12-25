Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Trading Up 5.5%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on GJNSY shares. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

