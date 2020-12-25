Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.98 and last traded at $45.86. Approximately 12,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 31,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74.

