Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Price Target Raised to $10.25 at Morgan Stanley

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $10.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. Equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

