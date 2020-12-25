GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.70. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 52,109 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$300.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09.

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

